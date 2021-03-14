India reports 25,320 new COVID-19 cases, 16,637 recoveries, and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country stand at 1,13,59,048 while the total recoveries are now 1,09,89,897. The active cases in India currently stand at 2,10,544 while the death toll is at 1,58,607.

