India Sees Record Daily Spike in New COVID-19 Cases and Deaths, 3,79,257 Fresh Infections Reported in Past 24 Hours

India reports 3,79,257 new #COVID19 cases, 3645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,83,76,524 Total recoveries: 1,50,86,878 Death toll: 2,04,832 Active cases: 30,84,814 Total vaccination: 15,00,20,648 pic.twitter.com/ak1MKYUW7R — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

