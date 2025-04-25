Rahul Gandhi visited Jammu and Kashmir on April 25 to express solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, including tourists. Taking to Instagram, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) wrote, "Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and the whole country is united against terrorism. We have to stay connected, stand against hate and terror." Gandhi met with those injured in the attack and also shared a picture from his meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. During his visit, Gandhi engaged with various delegations from the party, trade, and tourism sectors. Rahul Gandhi in J&K: Congress Leader Meets Victims Injured in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Likely To Hold Talks With LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah (See Pics and Video).

Rahul Gandhi Visits Jammu and Kashmir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)