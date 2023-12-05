The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps on Tuesday, December 5, said that Captain Geetika Koul from Snow Leopard Brigade has become the first Woman Medical officer to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen. Notably, Captain Geetika Koul of the Snow Leopard Brigade has become the first female medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed in Siachen. Siachen is the world's highest battlefield. She was deployed in Siachen after she successfully completed her induction training at Siachen Battle School. Mizoram: Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi Becomes India’s First Woman Indian Armed Forces Officer to be Appointed as ADC to Governor (Watch Video).

First Woman Medical Officer to be Deployed in Siachen

Captain Geetika Koul from Snow Leopard Brigade has become the first Woman Medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School: Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps pic.twitter.com/hBeeCfQtf4 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

