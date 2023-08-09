The Indian Army on Wednesday said that it had received a patent for an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven accident prevention system developed indigenously by its Research & Development wing. This AI-based device will alert the driver by sounding an alarm before road accidents, especially when the driver is sleepy. The army says that this will help in curbing the accident. Indian Army Adds New Weapons, Equipment in Eastern Ladakh for Operations in Region To Tackle Emergency Situation (Watch Video).

AI-Driven Accident Prevention System

The #IndianArmy has received the patent for an ‘Accident Prevention System based on #ArtificialIntelligence’ developed indigenously by its Research & Development wing. #AatmanirbharBharat #DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/OFfdNcc04Q — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) August 9, 2023

