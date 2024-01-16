Union Minister RK Singh, on Tuesday, January 16, said that the Indian economy would continue to grow at almost 7 per cent for the next three decades. Speaking at the inauguration of Buildelec, Intelect & Distribuelec (BID) 2024 in Mumbai, the Union Minister said, "We have tried to bring about energy efficiency so as to decouple the GDP growth to some extent from the power intensity." RK Singh also said that they have tried to bring down the power intensity by energy efficiency measures, which have also been very successful.

Indian Economy Will Continue To Grow

VIDEO | "The (Indian) economy will continue to grow at almost 7 per cent for the next three decades. We have tried to bring about energy efficiency so as to decouple the GDP growth to some extent from the power intensity. We have tried to bring down the power intensity by energy… pic.twitter.com/q7PvMWEneT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2024

