On Saturday, the Indian Navy thwarted an attempt by Somali pirates to use the ex-MV Ruen ship for high-seas piracy, according to navy officials. The Ruen, hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14, 2023, was intercepted by an Indian Navy warship on March 15. The pirates opened fire on the warship, eliciting a response from the navy. Currently, the Indian Navy is taking measures in line with international law to neutralise the threat from the hijacked vessel. Indian Navy Conducts Airborne Insertion Operations To Boost Anti-Piracy Efforts Over Arabian Sea (See Pics).

Indian Navy Thwarts Piracy Attempts

Indian Navy thwarts Somali pirates from using ex-MV Ruen for acts of piracy. Somali pirates had hijacked Ruen on 14 December 23, and is being sailed by pirates as a mother ship for piracy on high seas. Ruen was intercepted by the Navy warship on 15 March and action is being taken… pic.twitter.com/zu8uYPLvFH — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)