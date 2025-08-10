Indian Navy warships will carry out drills in the Arabian Sea on Monday, August 11 and Tuesday, August 12. According to defence sources, the Indian Navy warships will carry out drills in the Arabian Sea on August 11-12. "Pakistan Navy has also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for carrying out drills in its waters, defence sources said. Indian Navy Patrol Boat Rescues Woman From Drowning in Hooghly River Near Kolkata, Hands Her Over to River Traffic Police (See Pics).

Indian Navy to Carry Out Drills in Arabian Sea

Indian Navy warships would be carrying out drills in the Arabian Sea on August 11-12. Pakistan Navy has also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for carrying out drills in its waters: Defence Sources pic.twitter.com/R1L4ogqkVh — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2025

