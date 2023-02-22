Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy, a health care and tech sector entrepreneur, conservative commentator and author declared his candidacy for US presidential election 2024. Ramaswamy entered the presidential bid with a promise to “put merit back” and end dependence on China. US Presidential Election 2024: President Joe Biden Declared ‘Healthy, Vigorous and Fit To Successfully Execute Duties of Presidency’ After Medical Exam at Walter Reed Hospital.

Vivek Ramaswamy Launches US Presidential Bid 2024:

Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces 2024 US presidential bid — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 22, 2023

