The White House on Thursday released an official statement regarding the health update of President Joe Biden. President Joe Biden's physician said that the US President remains "healthy" and "vigorous". The statement came after President Joe Biden underwent a routine physical test and was deemed to be "fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency". The medical exam was held at Walter Reed Hospital. Interestingly, the report by Dr. Kevin O’Connor is most likely to be the last health update before President Joe Biden makes his intentions for a reelection clear in the coming months. Chinese 'Spy' Balloon Row: Three Aerial Objects US Shot Down Were Not Likely To Be Surveillance Devices From China, Says President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden Fit To Successfully Execute the Duties of the Presidency

JUST IN - Biden "remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."https://t.co/19emXbk9tQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 16, 2023

