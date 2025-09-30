A full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to the national capital received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, September 30, PTI reported. "A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 operating from Mumbai to Delhi on 30 September 2025. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations," an IndiGo spokesperson said. The flight, operated by an Airbus A321neo aircraft, landed at approximately 7:53 am, according to information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. Delhi Bomb Threat: IGI Airport, Schools and Institutions Receive Threatening Emails, Probe Underway.

IndiGo Flight 6E 762 From Mumbai to Delhi Receives Bomb Threat

An IndiGo Spokesperson says, "A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 operating from Mumbai to Delhi on 30 September 2025. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the… — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

