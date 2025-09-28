New Delhi, September 28: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, several schools, and other institutions received bomb threat emails on Sunday, police said. According to Delhi Police, "Bomb threat email has been sent to Delhi airport, schools and several other institutions. Investigation is being carried out." The email claimed that bombs had been placed around school and airport administrations and warned of a "blood pool" if authorities did not act within 24 hours. The sender identified themselves as the leader of a terrorist group called "terrorizers 111" and described themselves in threatening terms.

Bomb threats have been repeatedly reported at educational institutions in the city in recent months. About 8 days ago, several schools in Delhi, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, had also received bomb threats via phone calls. As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated, and police teams and bomb disposal squads were dispatched. DPS Dwarka announced the closure of its school and postponed mid-term exams scheduled for the day, citing "unavoidable circumstances." Delhi Bomb Threat: Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threat Calls In National Capital, Police and Bomb Squad Called In.

Similarly, the University College of Medical Sciences received a similar email on September 9, which was found to be fake. On the same day, Maulana Azad Medical College and the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat also received bomb threats. According to DCP Nidhin Valsan, the email sent to the dean of MAMC did not contain specific details, but a bomb squad was dispatched to investigate.

