In a new development in the Indore couple murder case, Instagram user @m_devsingh has shared fresh video footage allegedly showing three of the accused, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi, trekking ahead of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi near the Double Decker Root Bridge in Meghalaya. The clip, captured on May 23, appears to show the trio walking along the trail shortly before the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The tourist, who reviewed his video later, recognised the men after news of the crime broke. The same video also showed Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi hiking together, with Sonam wearing the white shirt later found near Raja’s body. The tourist said he shared the footage in hopes of aiding the police probe. So far, Meghalaya Police have arrested five people in the case, including Sonam. Indore Couple Case: Tourist Accidentally Records ‘Last Video’ of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi at Meghalaya’s Double Decker Bridge.

Accused Seen Hiking Before Crime in Meghalaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dev (@m_devsingh)

