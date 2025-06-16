A tourist accidentally captured what may be the "last video" of Indore couple Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi hiking Meghalaya’s Double Decker Root Bridge on May 23. Recorded around 9:45 AM, the clip shows the couple trekking upward after spending the night in Nongriat village, with Sonam wearing a white shirt, which was later found near Raja’s body. The tourist shared the video on his Instagram account @m_devsingh and wrote, "I was travelled to Meghalaya double decker root bridge on 23rd May 2025 and recorded videos. Yesterday I was checking videos and I have found recording of the Indore couple, it was around 9:45am in the morning when we were going down and couple were going up after stayed night in nogriat village." “Every time I see Raja in the video, I feel very bad. He looked normal, unaware of what awaited him,” he added. The man also mentioned spotting three other individuals from Indore, reportedly linked to the case. He shared the video to help Meghalaya Police connect further dots in the investigation. Indore Missing Couple Case: Meghalaya Police Arriving in Uttar Pradesh To Take Sonam Raghuvanshi Into Custody After Arrest of Fourth Accused Anand Kurmi.

Tourist Records ‘Last Video’ of Indore Couple at Meghalaya’s Double Decker Bridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dev (@m_devsingh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)