On the occasion of International Day of Girl Child 2022, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) heritage building illuminated in pink. Taking to social media, the Central Railway shared a picture of the CSMT heritage building and said, "Let’s pledge to empower, educate & encourage every girl child." Every year, the International Day of the Girl Child 2022 is observed to appreciate and celebrate every girl child in the world and to recognize their struggles in terms of the discrimination, violence and lack of opportunities they face.

CSMT Heritage Building Illuminates in Pink

