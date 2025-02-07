A shocking incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, went viral after a video showed a young man sitting naked on the roof of a moving luxury car. The act, reportedly done for social media views, took place in the Madhotal police station area. Eyewitnesses said the man roamed the streets in this state, causing discomfort among passersby. Locals attempted to stop him, and some even pulled him down and assaulted him before letting him go. Following the viral video, Jabalpur Police launched an investigation. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma called the act inappropriate and vowed strict action. The accused faces charges under IPC Sections 294 (obscene acts in public) and 268 (public nuisance). Further legal action may follow as the investigation continues. Reel-Making Goes Horribly Wrong: Viral Video Shows People Being Run Over by Speeding Car While Making Reels on Road.

Jabalpur Man Goes Naked on Luxury Car for Reel

▶️जबलपुर। सोशल मीडिया में जबलपुर का एक वीडियो जोरशोर से वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें वायरल होने की सनक में युवक पूरे कपड़े उतारकर एक कार की छत पर बैठ गया लेकिन लोगों ने उसे देख लिया। फिर क्या था राहगीरों ने हंगामा कर दिया। बीच सड़क पर इस बेशर्मी से ख़फा लोगों ने युवक को रोक लिया और… pic.twitter.com/kWHUpUA9Ry — IBC24 News (@IBC24News) February 7, 2025

