In the alarming footage that went viral on December 25, a group of young boys and girls can be seen engrossed in filming a social media reel on a bustling road. Their attention remains entirely on perfecting their performance, seemingly unaware of the risks posed by their surroundings or the oncoming traffic. Tragically, as they continue their act, a speeding car suddenly approaches from behind. Unable to stop or swerve in time, the vehicle collides with the group, leaving a horrifying aftermath. Reel Gone Wrong: 5 Youths Perform Obscene and Dangerous Stunts for Social Media on Haridwar and Roorkee Bridges, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows People Being Run Over by Speeding Car While Making Reels

रील की लत अफीम और चरस से भी घातक है. रील के चक्कर में लोग अपने जान की परवाह भी नहीं कर रहे हैं यह वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है. देखिए कैसे कुछ लड़के और लड़कियां सड़क पर Reel बना रहे होते हैं तभीपीछे से एक तेज़ रफ़्तार कार आती है और उन सभी को रौंदते हुए निकल जाती है. pic.twitter.com/Pk4CEdoDrk — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 24, 2024

