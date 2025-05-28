In a shocking incident from Jaipur, Rajasthan, four jail inmates—charged with serious crimes like murder and sexual assault—bribed five police constables with INR 25,000 to escape custody during a supposed medical visit to SMS Hospital. Instead of returning, the inmates met girlfriends, ate poha, and relaxed at city hotels. Two were caught with their partners in a hotel on Airport Road; two others were found eating at another hotel. One was reportedly found with drugs. Only one inmate remained at the hospital when police checked. Acting on a tip-off, authorities tracked and arrested all involved. Jaipur Police Commissioner suspended the five constables, and a total of 13 people, including family members and the middleman, have been arrested for orchestrating the escape. Prison Break in Haridwar: Prisoners Playing Role of ‘Vaanar’ in Ramleela Escape Jail in ‘Search’ of Sita, DM Orders Probe (Watch Video).

Jaipur Jailbreak Scandal

