In a bizarre and distressing incident from Viratnagar, Jaipur Rural, a man disrupted his mother’s cremation over a dispute about her silver bangles. On May 3, 80-year-old Chheeter Reger passed away, and during her final rites, a heated argument broke out between her sons. The younger son, Omprakash, protested after the ornaments were handed to his elder brother, Girdhari Lal. In a shocking act, he lay on the funeral pyre and threatened self-immolation unless the bangles were given to him. The cremation was delayed by nearly two hours. The viral video of the incident shows the chaos and tension at the cremation ground. Villagers revealed a long-standing property dispute, and Omprakash’s strained ties with the family are believed to have fueled his actions. UP Shocker: Man Booked for Assaulting Wife, Hanging Her Upside Down From Roof of House in Bareilly.

Man Halts Mother’s Cremation Over Silver Bangles

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)