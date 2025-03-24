A massive fire erupted at the Wariana dumpyard in Jalandhar, Punjab, late on March 23, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation. As of March 24, 25 fire engines have been deployed to control the raging flames. Videos shared by news agency IANS show thick black smoke billowing as firefighters work tirelessly to douse the inferno. The cause of the fire remains unknown. No casualties have been reported so far, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation as efforts to contain the fire continue. Punjab Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Factory in Jalandhar's Leather Complex, Fire Tenders on Scene.

Jalandhar’s Wariana Dumpyard Catches Fire

Jalandhar, Punjab: A fire that broke out at the Wariana dump in Jalandhar last night. So far, 25 fire brigade vehicles have been deployed to douse the flames pic.twitter.com/Y2sQZabdyN — IANS (@ians_india) March 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)