A fire erupted at a factory in Jalandhar's Leather Complex in Punjab on Monday, April 15, prompting the immediate deployment of fire tenders. The incident has garnered attention as a video shared by news agency ANI captures the factory engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing from the site. Firefighters are currently working to battle the blaze, and further details regarding the cause and extent of the fire are awaited. Punjab Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in SAS Nagar, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (Watch Video).

Factory Fire

#WATCH | Jalandhar, Punjab: Fire broke out at a factory located in Leather Complex. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vDJdyVIX9w — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

