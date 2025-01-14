The Jallikattu competition began at Avaniyapuram in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district today, January 14. The globally renowned Jallikattu event will feature 1,100 bulls and 900 bull-tamers, with strict rules and security measures in place. According to news agency ANI, the best bull will be awarded a tractor worth INR 11 lakh, while the best bull-tamer will receive a car worth INR 8 lakh, alongside other prizes. Notably, Jallikattu events will take place at Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur in Madurai. Jallikattu 2025 Begins in Tamil Nadu: This Year’s First Bull-Taming Sport Organised at Thatchankurichi Village in Pudukkottai (Watch Video).

Jallikattu Competition Begins at Avaniyapuram in Madurai

