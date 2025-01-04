Jallikattu 2025 begins in Tamil Nadu at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukkottai. Over 600 bulls from districts like Trichy, Dindigul, and Manapparai are participating. More than 350 participants, all medically examined, are ready for the thrilling bull-taming event. In each round, over 30 participants will attempt to tame the bulls, preserving the excitement and tradition of this age-old event celebrated during Pongal. Jallikattu involves releasing a bull into a crowd, where participants try to grab its hump to bring it to a stop. Jallikattu 2025: Class 5 Girl Trains Bull for Upcoming Jallikattu Event in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai.

Jallikattu 2025 Begins in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu's first Jallikattu of 2025 is being held at Thatchankurichi village in Gandarvakottai taluk, Pudukkottai pic.twitter.com/UiJUkkv2uD — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

