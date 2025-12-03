The Gujarat police today, December 3, seized opium husk in Mahisagar. According to news agency IANS, the opium husk was seized on the Lunawada-Santampur Highway near Rafai village after a car collided with a nilgai (blue bull). Soon after the incident came to light, the Santampur police reached the spot. During the investigation, cops found several bags of opium husk inside the vehicle. The police seized opium husk worth INR 37 lakh, a mobile phone and the car's number plate. Drug Factory Busted in Gujarat: DRI Busts Clandestine Alprazolam Factory in Valsad, INR 22 Crore Drugs Seized.

Opium Husk Seized on Lunawada–Santampur Highway in Gujarat's Mahisagar

Mahisagar, Gujarat: Opium husk was seized on the Lunawada–Santampur Highway near Rafai village after a car collided with a nilgai (blue bull). Santampur police reached the spot and, during the investigation, found several bags of opium husk inside the vehicle. The seized items… pic.twitter.com/r8xgjICKUH — IANS (@ians_india) December 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

