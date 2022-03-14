4 people died and 13 were injured after a massive fire broke out at a scrap shop in Jammu and Kashmir at around 6:15 pm, said Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone. He added that fire may have ignited after the LPG cylinders inside the shops exploded. Rescue operation underway.

Check Tweet:

Jammu and Kashmir | 4 people died and 14 got injured after a fire broke out in a scrap shop around 6.15 pm. Cylinders inside the shop also exploded. Rescue operation underway: Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone pic.twitter.com/8Nu4xf1rjj — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

