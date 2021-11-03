The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday renamed Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) As Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority. The order was issued by the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, Manoj Sinha as the word LAWDA sounds like an abusive term to genital organ and was subject to trolling on social media.

