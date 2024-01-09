The Indian Army’s Romeo Force rescued a civilian from a 300-foot-deep gorge, wherein his where his car met with an accident on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The accident took place in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, the man suffered minor injuries during the accident and has been send to a medical facility for treatment. A video of the Romeo Force officials rescuing the man in the dark at the steep gorge is currently doing rounds on internet. Indian Army Soldiers Carry Pregnant Woman for Five Kilometers Amid Heavy Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara (See Pics).

Indian Army Rescues Man From 300-Foot-Deep Gorge in Poonch

#WATCH | J&K | Indian Army's Romeo Force rescued a civilian from a 300-foot-deep gorge, where his car met with an accident in the Poonch district: Romeo Force, Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/vTEU9A07yE — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

