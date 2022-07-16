Ritika Sharma from Badoli village in the Ramnagar area of ​​Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir secured 99.8% marks in the class 10 state board exam. The JKBOSE exam for class 10th was held from March 29 to April 16, 2022.

"I'm happy with my performance. "There's no tuition in the village". "My father is a daily wager in PWD department". "Our school teachers helped us to prepare well". "I want to become an Army Officer after clearing NDA or UPSC exams & serve the nation", said Reetika Sharma, topper of Class 10th.

Jammu and Kashmir State Board released the 10th exam result on the 14th of July, 2022. Students can check their exam results on the official website jkbose.nic.in. by entering roll no or hall ticket number.

Jammu and Kashmir | Reetika Sharma from Badhole village in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district scores 99.8% marls in Class 10th State Board Examination pic.twitter.com/0KgKKGr1pv — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

