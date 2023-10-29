A police official was shot in the Idgah area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday, October 29, reported ANI, sharing a video from the location on X, formerly Twitter. Reports said that unknown gunmen suspected to be militants fired upon the cop. The injured policeman was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be critical. Further details awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces at High Reaches of Halan Forest in Kulgam.

Police Official Shot at Srinagar’s Idgah

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: A police official was shot at Eidgah in Srinagar. He has been shifted to a hospital. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vR6HmN1F4Q — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

