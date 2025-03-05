Maharashtra BJP Minister Jaykumar Gore is facing serious allegations after a woman accused him of sending nude photos and harassing her. The controversy surfaced a day after Dhananjay Munde resigned following aide’s link to Beed sarpanch murder. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut attacked the BJP, demanding action against Gore. Raut claimed, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must reevaluate his cabinet. Another minister is now accused of harassment.” A woman from Hambeerrao Mohite’s family has also accused Gore of harassment and plans to protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly. Opposition leaders have slammed Fadnavis, calling the allegations “shameful and a black mark on Maharashtra.” The BJP has yet to respond to the allegations. Dhananjay Munde Resigns: CM Devendra Fadanvis Announces Resignation of Maharashtra Minister After His Close Aide's Arrest in Beed Sarpanch Murder-Linked Case.

Jaykumar Gore Faces Sex Harassment Allegation

