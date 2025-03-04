Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde tendered his resignation today, March 4. The news was confirmed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who said that he has accepted Dhananjay Munde's and will send the same to the Governor for further course of action. The development comes after Fadnavis asked Munde to resign against the backdrop of his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder case. ‘Dhananjay Munde’s Resignation Will Be Announced Before Budget Session’, Claims Estranged Wife Karuna Sharma After His Aide Walmik Karad Arrested in Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case.

Dhananjay Munde Resigns as Maharashtra Minister

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has tendered his resignation today. I have accepted the resignation and sent it to the Governor for further course of action." https://t.co/S8YYzZxr7D pic.twitter.com/DpxcIUWsrZ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

