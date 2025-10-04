In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh, a car ran over a calf in Jhansi. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, October 3, in Jhansi's Mauranipur and came to light after it was caught on camera. The viral clip shows the car running over the calf, which is seen sitting in the middle of a road in Mauranipur. As the video moves further, passersby lift the car and save the calf's life, which appears to escape unharmed. Responding to the viral video, ADG Zone Kanpur asked Jhansi police to take necessary action in connection with the incident. Jhansi: Stray Bull Attacks Woman in Babina Village, Tosses Her Several Feet in Air; Video Goes Viral.

Car Runs Over Calf in Jhansi, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Jhansi Police Asked to Take Necessary Action

