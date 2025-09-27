In a terrifying incident from Babina village in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, a stray bull attacked a woman on September 25 around 5 PM. The black bull, seemingly enraged, chased the woman down a narrow lane and tossed her several feet into the air, leaving her unconscious on the ground. The shocking moment was captured on a 17-second CCTV clip that has gone viral on social media. The video shows the woman walking calmly before the bull suddenly charges, hurling her violently. Even after the attack, the bull remained near her, creating panic. Thankfully, a bike rider arriving at the scene intervened and managed to drive the bull away, preventing further harm. Bull Attack in Rajasthan: Bull Gores 55-Year-Old Man to Death in Balotra, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Stray Bull Tosses Woman in Jhansi

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

