A major uproar occurred in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, after a bone fragment was allegedly found in veg biryani at a Hyderabadi Biryani outlet in the Nawababad area. The incident sparked protests by Hindu organisations, forcing the shop owner, Sameer Khan, to flee and shut his shop. A customer, Shiva, discovered the bone while eating and reported it to his friends and Hindu groups, leading to a protest with slogans demanding action. Authorities, including the City Magistrate and police, arrived to control the situation. The Food Department collected samples for testing. Despite police efforts, the shop owner was not found, and the shop was sealed. Officials stated that action would be taken if the food sample confirms the presence of bone. The investigation is ongoing. Bones in Veg Biryani! Indore Restaurant Serves Non-Veg Food to Vegetarian, Owner Booked.

Chaos Erupts in Jhansi After Bone Found in Veg Biryani

प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना नवाबाद को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) February 27, 2025

