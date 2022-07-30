In a shocking incident, Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport once again received a bomb threat on July 29, via text message, with a demand of Rs 20 lakhs. Airport officials said that the police are taking the necessary action after a complaint was given. "An investigation is underway," it stated. On July 28, the Ranchi airport received a call from an unknown person regarding a bomb threat which later turned out to be a hoax.

