In a heartwarming moment from Jharkhand, a train was halted for nearly two hours to allow a wild elephant to give birth on the railway track. The incident occurred when the locomotive pilot spotted the elephant in labour and immediately stopped the train to ensure her safety. The mother calmly delivered her calf, and both later walked back into the forest unharmed. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who praised the incident as an example of humanity and compassion. He highlighted government efforts to identify over 110 sensitive wildlife spots along railway tracks to prevent conflicts. The video of the mother elephant and her newborn peacefully walking away went viral, inspiring many on social media. Elephant Attack in Jharkhand: Rampaging Elephants Kill 7 in Gumla and Simdega, Forest Department Urges People To Stay Alert.

Train Halts for 2 Hours As Wild Elephant Gives Birth on Railway Track in Jharkhand

Beyond the news of human-animal conflicts, happy to share this example of human-animal harmonious existence. A train in Jharkhand waited for two hours as an elephant delivered her calf. The 📹 shows how the two later walked on happily. Following a whole-of government approach,… pic.twitter.com/BloyChwHq0 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) July 9, 2025

