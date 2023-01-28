Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who were martyred in a car bomb blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in 2019 on Saturday. Pictures and videos from Rahul’s visit have now surfaced on social media. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is heading towards Srinagar, stopped briefly to pay homage to the slain CRPF personnel. Jammu and Kashmir: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Joins Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Awantipora (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tributes to Soldiers Martyred in Pulwama Attack:

J&K | During the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, today Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack. (Pics: AICC) pic.twitter.com/q2aZWuWduD — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

आज, पुलवामा के 40 वीर शहीदों को उनके शहादत स्थल पर अपनी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। देश के हर जवान की जान बेशकीमती है। भारत उनकी कुर्बानी को कभी नहीं भुला पाएगा। pic.twitter.com/5pLIFpQtBY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)