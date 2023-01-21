In a tragic road accident, five persons were killed and 15 others were seriously injured at the Dhanu Parole village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Billawar on Friday. The 15 injured persons have been taken to the Sub District Hospital in Billawer, the reports said. Maharashtra Road Accident: Speeding Truck Collides With Van on Mumbai-Goa Highway in Raigad; Nine Killed and Child Injured (See Pics).

Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident:

J&K | Five people killed, 15 injured after their passenger vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Dhanu Parole village in Billawer area in Kathua last night: Police Control Room, Kathua pic.twitter.com/fFb7paSN0j — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

