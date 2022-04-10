Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members attacked students for eating non-vegetarian food in the hostel canteen during Navratri festival. The JNUSU alleged that the ABVP, which is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), used created a ruckus, manhandled the staff and asking them not to prepare any non-vegetarian items.

Tension in #JNU - ABVP stops students in JNU hostel from having non Veg food - ABVP assaults the mess secretary and other students. Vai- JNUSU pic.twitter.com/S3mhr4NCJe — Runjhun Sharma (@Runjhunsharmas) April 10, 2022

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students union have created an uproar over eating and serving non-vegetarian food during #Navratri Puja in the varsity canteen. #JNU https://t.co/2Fy6FXoXJp — News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)