24-year-old Ujjwal Rana, a BA second-year student at DAV PG Degree College in Muzaffarnagar’s Budhana, succumbed to his injuries on November 9 after attempting self-immolation inside a classroom. The student allegedly set himself on fire following harassment by the college principal, Pradeep Kumar Singh, over unpaid fees. Minutes before the act, Ujjwal recorded a video accusing the principal of assault and humiliation for supporting financially weak students. In a handwritten note, he blamed the principal and three police personnel for threatening him instead of helping. The incident triggered protests outside the college, with students demanding justice, while police have registered a case under sections 352 and 351(3) against the principal. ‘Owns Mobile Worth INR 25,000, Bike Worth INR 1 Lakh’: Muzaffarnagar DAV College Principal Questions Student’s Poverty After He Sets Himself Ablaze Over Fee Harassment Allegations (Videos).

दुखद : मुजफ्फरनगर के डिग्री कॉलेज में खुद को आग लगाने वाले छात्र उज्ज्वल राणा की दिल्ली के अस्पताल में मौत हुई !! 7 हजार रुपए फीस न भरने पर प्रिंसिपल ने उसे बेइज्जत किया था, इस वजह से आत्मदाह किया। ये Video आग लगाने से पहले का है 👇pic.twitter.com/vy9Ycp4Zh2 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 9, 2025

