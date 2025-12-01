Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today, December 1, took to social media to praise GenZ Post Offices. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Gen Z Post Offices are just as lit as the generation they serve. "With upgraded counters, quicker service and an expanded suite of offerings, our evergreen @IndiaPostOffice across key student campuses in Delhi, including DU and IIT Delhi, now stands as a truly modern, all-in-one service hub," his post read. The post by Scindia shows the before and after pictures of India Post offices across student campuses in Delhi. Bhupen Hazarika National Awards: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Honours Six Northeastern Icons for Cultural Excellence in Guwahati.

