A shocking incident in Manisa, Turkey, has left the nation outraged after a school principal was caught on CCTV forcibly throwing a 13-year-old autistic student down the stairs. The video shows the principal waiting at the staircase, grabbing the student by the arm, and pushing him as he descended. Following the viral video, authorities fired and arrested the principal, who claimed in court that he did not intend to harm the child. Reportedly, the Turkish Justice Minister condemned the act, emphasising that any violence against society’s most vulnerable will not go unpunished. The student is reportedly receiving medical care, while investigations continue into the case. Turkey Plane Crash: Turkish Military Cargo Plane C-130 Crashes Near Georgia-Azerbaijan Border, Video Surfaces.

CCTV Captures Shocking Moment Principal Pushes Autistic Student in Turkey (Trigger Warning)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Jazeera English (@aljazeeraenglish)

Manisa Principal Fired After CCTV Shows Autistic Child Thrown Down Stairs

Appalling moment school principal pushes 5th grader with autism down the stairs — TRT Haber He is now FIRED and arrested after footage from Turkish city of Manisa went viral pic.twitter.com/wrpIRcgziW — RT (@RT_com) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Account of Al Jazeera English), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)