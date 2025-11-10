A heartbreaking case from Jaipur has sparked outrage after nine-year-old Amaira, a student of Neerja Modi School, allegedly died by suicide following prolonged bullying. A one-minute audio clip recorded by her mother, Shivani, has surfaced, in which the sobbing child pleads, "I don’t want to go to school, don’t send me." Shivani reportedly sent the recording to the class teacher a year ago, but no action was taken. The parents allege that despite repeated complaints of teasing and harassment, the school ignored their concerns. During a parent-teacher meeting, Amaira was reportedly ridiculed in front of them, and the teacher dismissed the issue, telling her to interact with all children, including boys, against her comfort. Jaipur Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Student Falls to Death From 5th Floor of School Building, Family Demands Investigation.

Call Recording Surface After 9-Year-Old Amaira Dies by Suicide Amid School Bullying in Jaipur

अमायरा सिर्फ 9 साल की मासूम थी, लेकिन ने खुदखुशी कर जान दे दी. आत्महत्या से पहले अमायरा अपनी मां से रोते हुए बात कर रही है, सुनिए मां-बेटी का दर्दभरा ऑडियो सुन आपका भी कलेजा पसीज जाएगा। इस ऑडियो से साफ़ है कि नीरजा मोदी स्कूल में अमायरा के साथ कुछ तो गलत हो रहा था. pic.twitter.com/wfIiRl2QIf — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Priya Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

