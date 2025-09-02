A madrasa teacher in Rajasthan's Jodhpur has been accused of exploiting women under the guise of "back magic" rituals. The alleged incident came to light after the madrasa teacher was caught on camera doing sexual acts with several women. The madrasa teacher, who has been accused of practising black magic, has reportedly gone into hiding after a video of him engaging in sexual acts with a woman surfaced on social media. It is reported that the accused runs a bookshop in the Ghantaghar Cycle Market area and also teaches at a local madrasa. After the incident, the accused is said to be at large with his mobile phone switched off. Reacting to the viral video, DCP East Jodhpur noted that no written report regarding the said video was received at the police station. "Upon receipt of the report, necessary legal action will be taken," the post on X read. Jodhpur Road Accident: School Student Heading to Independence Day 2025 Ceremony Killed After Vehicle Collides With Dumper on VIP Route; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Video of Madrasa Teacher's Sexual Acts in Jodhpur Goes Viral

Obscene Video of Madrasa Teacher from Rajasthan Surfaces

Necessary Legal Action Will Be Taken Upon Receipt of the Report, Says Jodhpur Police

@CP_Jodhpur कृपया की गई कार्यवाही व वर्तमान स्थिति से अवगत कराएं। — Rajasthan Police HelpDesk (@RajPoliceHelp) September 1, 2025

उक्त विडियों के संबंध में थाने पर कोई लिखित रिपोर्ट प्राप्त नही हुई है, रिपोर्ट प्राप्त होने पर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — DCP East Jodhpur (@DCPEastJodhpur) September 2, 2025

