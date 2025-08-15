A tragic road accident on Jodhpur’s Gaurav Path claimed the life of a school student, Lokendra Singh, who was on his way to attend the state-level Independence Day celebrations. The incident occurred near Shaheed Smarak on a VIP route, just 90 minutes before Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s convoy was scheduled to pass. Due to traffic diversions and a one-way system in place for the event, the road was congested. Lokendra’s vehicle collided with a dumper in a violent crash, killing him instantly and injuring three of his companions, who were rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital. The shocking accident left bystanders shaken, while grieving family members arrived at the scene in tears. Police and ambulances responded swiftly, and the body was moved to the hospital mortuary. Ghaziabad Expressway Stunt Turns Deadly: 2 Bikers Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Head-On Crash; Chilling Video of Accident Surfaces.

Jodhpur Road Accident (Disturbing Visuals)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)