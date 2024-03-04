BJP National President JP Nadda tendered his resignation as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, March 4. His resignation was accepted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar. Nadda, who was elected unopposed to the upper house from Gujarat last month, stepped down from his position as a Rajya Sabha MP representing Himachal Pradesh. Mumbai: BJP President JP Nadda Unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue in Girgaon (See Pics).

JP Nadda Resigns

BJP National President JP Nadda resigned from his position as Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh as he has been elected to the House from Gujarat in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections. https://t.co/B9Td0uGLyO — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

