Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala took oath as Supreme Court judges on Monday. CJI NV Ramana administered the oath of office to the new judges in a swearing-in ceremony. After the appointment of two new judges, the apex court will function at its full strength of 34.

Check Tweet:

