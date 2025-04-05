In an unfortunate incident in Karnataka, a van rammed into a parked truck in the Kalaburagi district. According to news agency ANI, five people died, and 10 others were injured in the accident after the van rammed into the parked truck near Nelogi Cross in Kalaburagi district at around 3.30 AM. The deceased were identified as residents of the Bagalkote district, while the injured were admitted to Kalaburagi Hospital. After the incident came to light, A. Srinivasulu, SP of Kalaburagi, visited the spot and conducted the investigation. The police have also registered a case at Nelogi police station. Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Wife, 2 Children Before Ending His Life in Kalaburagi.

5 Killed in Road Accident in Karnataka

Kalaburagi, Karnataka | Five people died and 10 injured after a van rammed into a parked truck near Nelogi Cross in Kalaburagi district at around 3.30 am. The deceased have been identified as residents of Bagalkote district. The injured have been admitted to Kalaburagi Hospital.… pic.twitter.com/3i04s2SNVF — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)