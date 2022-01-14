Lucknow, January 14: Veteran TV journalist Kamaal Khan, known for his in-depth reporting and brilliant command on the Hindi language, died at the age of 62 on Friday. The cause of his death was heart attack, according to the news reports. Kamaal Khan's contribution to the field of broadcast journalism (he worked for the news channel NDTV) and the style of his presentation struck a chord with the audiences over the years. Netizens expressed shock and remembered the ace journalist minutes after word about his demise became public knowledge.

एनडीटीवी से जुड़े प्रतिष्ठित व जाने-माने टीवी पत्रकार कमाल ख़ान की अचानक ही निधन के ख़बर अति-दुःखद तथा पत्रकारिता जगत की अपूर्णीय क्षति। उनके परिवार व उनके सभी चाहने वालों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत सबको इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे, ऐसी कुदरत से कामना। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 14, 2022

What a shocking , profound loss . Cant believe it … pic.twitter.com/zHMgAhJmcv — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) January 14, 2022

The untimely death of Kamaal Khan sir is certainly an irrepaiarable loss to Journalism. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/f6Xw1lBGQH — Qazi Faraz Ahmad (@qazifarazahmad) January 14, 2022

मशहूर पत्रकार कमाल खान जी का निधन बेहद कष्टप्रद है। पत्रकारिता जगत के लिए बहुत क्षति है उनका ना रहना। देर रात तक वो दायित्वों का निर्वहन करते रहे। सबसे वरिष्ठ होने के बाद भी फील्ड रिपोर्टिंग कभी नही छोड़ी। खबर पेश करने का उनका अंदाज देशभर में पत्रकारों को प्रेरित करता था। अलविदा। pic.twitter.com/jAN8O80KsE — Brajesh Misra (@brajeshlive) January 14, 2022

