A video has surfaced from Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district showing a young man feeding a wild bear a bottle of cold drink, sparking widespread outrage. The footage, apparently recorded for an Instagram reel, shows the youth placing a bottle of "Maaza", a mango fruit juice, in front of the bear and smiling at the camera as the animal drinks from it. Wildlife experts and authorities have condemned the act as reckless and dangerous, highlighting the risks to both humans and animals. As per reports, the Forest Department has confirmed that they are investigating the incident and working to identify the individual involved. Bear Attack in Chhattisgarh: Father-Son Duo Mauled to Death by Sloth Bear at Korar Forest in Kanker, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Youth Feeds Bear Cold Drink for Instagram Reel in Chhattisgarh

